CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 239,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 88,795 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in CRH by 9.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CRH by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 253.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

