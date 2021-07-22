Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.89.

TSE:CR opened at C$2.24 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The firm has a market cap of C$335.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.3852777 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

