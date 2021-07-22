Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Shares Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,894 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 2.09% of Crescent Acquisition worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

CRSA stock remained flat at $$7.85 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 180,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,338. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSA shares. Benchmark started coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Acquisition Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

