Credit Suisse Group Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $82.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.13. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

