Credit Suisse Group Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $90.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.98% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.13. Snap has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $708,775.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

