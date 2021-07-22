Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

AB stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.22.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

