Credit Suisse AG Sells 590 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hanger were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,479,000 after buying an additional 282,677 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanger by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 193,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanger by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 53,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hanger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hanger by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

HNGR stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market cap of $929.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.07.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.