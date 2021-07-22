Credit Suisse AG Sells 199,303 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 199,303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 202,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock worth $1,107,840. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

