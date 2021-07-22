Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,370 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Univest Financial worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $795.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

