Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 37,366 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $42,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

