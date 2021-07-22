Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

COVTY stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Covestro has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.49.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

