Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,568. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $345.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

