Corvex Management LP Purchases New Shares in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,260,000. Ajax I makes up 0.5% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter worth $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter worth $205,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter worth $1,026,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ajax I alerts:

AJAX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. Ajax I has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.