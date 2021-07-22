Corvex Management LP Invests $2.50 Million in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Corvex Management LP owned approximately 0.85% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CFAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,122. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

