Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Corteva stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

