Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OGC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.55.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.