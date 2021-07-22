CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.13

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 4628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
CPLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.