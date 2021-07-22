CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.13

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 4628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

