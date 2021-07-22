CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $466.09 Million

Brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to announce $466.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $485.90 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $472.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXW. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CoreCivic by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,317. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.30. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

