Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CSNVY stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.44. Corbion has a twelve month low of $37.14 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

