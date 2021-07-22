Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.47

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.47 and last traded at $142.47, with a volume of 9131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.72.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

