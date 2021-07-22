Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,074,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 904,064 shares during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación comprises approximately 12.3% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $29,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.18, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

