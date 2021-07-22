Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.39.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,722,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

