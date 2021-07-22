Contrasting Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) and Its Peers

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PBLA) is one of 865 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Panbela Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A -$4.77 million -4.23 Panbela Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -2.44

Panbela Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Panbela Therapeutics. Panbela Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Panbela Therapeutics Competitors -2,680.16% -112.45% -27.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Panbela Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Panbela Therapeutics Competitors 4768 17996 39488 770 2.58

Panbela Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.51%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 55.16%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types. The company was founded by Michael T. Cullen, Jr. and Thomas X. Neenan on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Waconia, MN.

