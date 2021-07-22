Contrasting Macy’s (NYSE:M) and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY)

Macy’s (NYSE:M) and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Macy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Macy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Macy’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s $17.35 billion 0.32 -$3.94 billion ($2.21) -7.95 PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macy’s.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Macy’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s 5 2 3 0 1.80 PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00

Macy’s presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.94%. Given Macy’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

Profitability

This table compares Macy’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s -1.36% 2.78% 0.37% PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Macy’s beats PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc., an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 727 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, CafÃ© and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands. The company is also involved in the operation of cafÃ© and restaurant business; and property, investment, book store, manufacturing, and handicraft trading activities, as well as offers cellular phones, tablets, computers, and accessories. It operates approximately 2,500 retail stores and outlets in Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Bali, Medan, Makassar, Batam, Manado, and other cities in Indonesia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Satya Mulia Gema Gemilang.

