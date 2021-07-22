Contrasting Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kopin alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kopin and Cree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cree 0 7 7 0 2.50

Kopin currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 58.96%. Cree has a consensus price target of $115.42, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Cree’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cree is more favorable than Kopin.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -11.30% -8.76% -5.65% Cree -60.56% -6.87% -4.30%

Volatility and Risk

Kopin has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Cree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.13 million 16.63 -$4.41 million ($0.05) -146.20 Cree $903.90 million 11.90 -$191.70 million ($0.87) -107.07

Kopin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cree. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kopin beats Cree on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.