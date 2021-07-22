Continental Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.6% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

