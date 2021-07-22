Continental Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,786. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

