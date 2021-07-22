Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.81 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $18,222.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.95 or 0.00819468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

