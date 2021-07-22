Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Get Conformis alerts:

CFMS opened at $1.23 on Monday. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,877 shares of company stock worth $115,236. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.