Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Confluent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

CFLT opened at $39.36 on Monday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

