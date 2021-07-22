Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Confluent’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $39.36 on Monday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

