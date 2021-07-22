Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.30 Million

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post sales of $314.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.20 million to $344.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $179.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,813. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

