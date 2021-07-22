Comparing Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) & Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $92.13 million 2.15 $11.22 million $0.45 18.02 Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 5.96 $22.74 million $0.59 31.98

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 16.18% 6.57% 0.61% Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Western New England Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.44%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.21%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Eastern Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Eastern Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial construction, working capital, equipment financing and term, home equity, and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 25 banking offices, 25 free-standing ATMs, and 23 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Huntington, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Bloomfield, Enfield, Granby, and West Hartford, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

