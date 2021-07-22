Comparing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Resources has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 10.72 -$192.30 million $0.28 61.75

Allied Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viper Energy Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allied Resources and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 2 10 0 2.83

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $17.44, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Allied Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Resources Company Profile

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The company involves in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and gas. Its properties located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad, Edwards and Jackson Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

