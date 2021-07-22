Comparing Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Danone alerts:

This table compares Danone and Oatly Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $26.98 billion 1.78 $2.23 billion $0.76 18.39 Oatly Group $421.35 million 26.51 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Danone and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Danone and Oatly Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 8 4 4 0 1.75 Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

Oatly Group has a consensus price target of 30.92, suggesting a potential upside of 63.84%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Danone.

About Danone

Danone S.A. operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's. The company also offers specialized nutrition products for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, infants, and young children under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Gallia, Cow & Gate, BlÃ©dina, Bebelac, Olvarit, and Happy Family Organics brands. In addition, it provides tube feeding products under the Nutrison name; oral nutritional supplements under the Fortimel and NutriDrink names; and hypoallergenic products for children with allergies primarily under the Aptamil ProSyneo, Aptamil Pepti Syneo, and Neocate Syneo names. Further, the company offers water with natural fruit extracts, fruit juice, and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, Aqua, Mizone, Bonafont, Villavicencio, Villa del Sur, Hayat, Sirma, Fontvella, LanjarÃ³n, Salus, Aqua d'Or, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; convenience stores; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone S.A. in April 2009. Danone S.A. was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.