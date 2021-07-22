Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,268. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $696.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

