Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 2,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,506,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

