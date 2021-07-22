Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Truist

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lowered by Truist from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMA. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.96.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.28. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

