Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.08. 6,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,981. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.01.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

