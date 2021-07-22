Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Cut to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.73.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $68.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.