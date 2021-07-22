Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMCO opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

CMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

