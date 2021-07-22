Colliers Securities Downgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Neutral

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.06.

Five9 stock opened at $189.19 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.77 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -266.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

