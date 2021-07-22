Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Gap Down to $81.48

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.48, but opened at $79.10. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $79.93, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $2,034,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

