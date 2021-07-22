CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get CohBar alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWBR. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CohBar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.76.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CohBar by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 166,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CohBar by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CohBar by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.