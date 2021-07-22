Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Cogent Communications worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,539. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

