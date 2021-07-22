CNX Resources (CNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNX Resources stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

