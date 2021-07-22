Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $8.88

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $9.69. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 247,761 shares changing hands.

CLOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,322,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

