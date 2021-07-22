Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.54

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.54 and last traded at $112.70, with a volume of 15355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of -260.76 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,542,623 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 304.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

