CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.43 million and $32,802.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00028631 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,668,848 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

