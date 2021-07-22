Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $628.00.

ASML stock traded up $9.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $730.19. 47,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,554. The business’s 50-day moving average is $680.44. The company has a market capitalization of $306.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $723.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

